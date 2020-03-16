Corporate The Saigon Times Daily goes digital The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Mar 16, 2020,10:33 (GMT+7) The Saigon Times Daily goes digitalThe Saigon Times Daily Dear valued readers,The Saigon Times Daily, Vietnam’s leading business daily, tomorrow after almost 25 years. The Group’s decision to let the English-language newspaper go digital reflects the fast changing media landscape in the country and elsewhere in the world as more people will opt for smartphones and other mobile devices when it comes to consuming news. The transition to digital (english.thesaigontimes.vn) will allow us to better meet the needs for news of our English-speaking readers, most of them foreigners living and working in HCMC and other parts of Vietnam, in the 24/7 news cycle. Over the course of the past quarter century, we have always managed to keep our valued readers posted about what has happened and is happening in the country in areas such as economy, trade, investment, politics, society, tourism and culture. In addition, we have also carried out several social and community programs, such as Saigon Times Top 40 Awards, Blood Donation drives, and most recently Saigon Times CSR 2019, which have attracted positive feedback from the business community. Of course, we will continue to build… Read full this story

The Saigon Times Daily goes digital have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.