No longer will SCIC be run by MoF after the approval of decree prescribing the funtions, tasks, powers, and organisation structure of the Committee for State Capital Management According to the draft decree prescribing the functions, tasks, powers, and organisation structure of the committee, it will represent the owners of 21 groups and corporations. Thereby, State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) will no longer be under the Ministry of Finance (MoF). SCIC will be brought into the hands of the “super committee.” The remaining 20 groups and corporations that will be shifted to the “super committee” are: From the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), Vietnam Electricity Corporation (EVN), Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), Vietnam National Oil and Gas Corporation (PetroVietnam), Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin), Vietnam National Tobaco Corporation (Vinataba) From the Ministry of Transport Vietnam Airlines Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines), Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR), Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), Airport Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (Cuu Long CIPM) From the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Northern Food Corporation (Vinafood 1), Southern Food Corporation (Vinafood 2), Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG), Vietnam Forest… Read full this story

The 21 groups and corporations to be run by “the Super Committee” have 295 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.