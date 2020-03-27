Ten more COVID-19 infections reported

Việt Nam spares no effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemicRestaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreakMinistry of Health reports five more COVID-19 patients, total hits 153MoH urges people to stay at home to prevent COVID-19 spreadNew songs praise Vietnamese during Covid-19 outbreak A man has his temperature checked before entering Bạch Mai Hospital. Three more cases related to the hospital’s patients were reported on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Ten new cases of COVID-19 infections were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Friday evening, increasing Việt Nam’s total to 163. Four of the patients entered Việt Nam from March 21 to 23 and were isolated upon arrival, three are foreigners with infections linked to HCM City’s Buddha Bar and the other three contracted the deadly virus from the 133rd patient in Hà Nội’s Bạch Mai Hospital. The 154th patient is a 23-year-old Vietnamese woman residing in Hồng Hải District, Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province. She flew from London to the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on March 22 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0050, seat 12C – the same flight as the 145th patient. She was sent to the centralised quarantine area… Read full this story

