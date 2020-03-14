Take a chance on Vietnam: PM Phuc wants Swedish investment

Prime Ministers Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third, left) and Stefan Löfven (third, right) witness the exchange of cooperation documents at the Vietnam-Sweden business forum in Stockholm on May 27. – VNA/VNS Photo The PM on Monday told the Vietnam-Sweden business forum in Stockholm that the Southeast Asian nation is reforming its institutes and restructuring its economy, while promoting the private sector, so the time to invest is now. Attending the forum as part of his ongoing visit to Sweden, PM Phuc highlighted the two nations’ sound relations, saying they propelled two-way to more than US$1.5 billion. Sweden ranks 34th among the 130 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 34 projects worth a combined more than $350 million he pointed out, adding that numerous multinational groups from Sweden are operating in Vietnam like ABB, Ericsson, Volvo and Electrolux. He briefed the participants on Vietnam’s economic development in 2018 with GDP growth of 7.1 per cent, trade turnover hitting $500 billion, including $250 billion in exports, and inflation kept under 4 per cent. Vietnam has new-generation free trade agreements and is preparing to sign the EU-Viet Nam FTA (EVFTA) with the European Union. PM Phuc expressed his hoped that the government and… Read full this story

