Corporate Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions By Hung Le Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,17:14 (GMT+7) Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptionsBy Hung Le A line of yarn production at Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation. Its plants are running at full capacity to fulfill a surge in new orders from its foreign partners amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak – PHOTO: CSFC HCMC – A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China. Do Phuoc Tong, chairman of HCMC-based Duy Khanh Engineering Co., Ltd, told the Saigon Times that a European machinery manufacturer had recently made contact with his company to put in parts orders, given the supply chain disruptions in China. He said the foreign firm had requested 10 samples of various products, which his firm delivered. Meanwhile, Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation, whose plants are located in HCMC and neighboring Tay Ninh Province, reported that its revenue in the first two months of this year rose by some 15% from a year earlier, partly thanks to an increase in orders from partners whose supply chains were hit in China. As a result, the… Read full this story
