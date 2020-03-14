Other News Supplies of goods remain abundant: Trade Ministry The Saigon Times Daily Saturday, Mar 14, 2020,16:52 (GMT+7) Supplies of goods remain abundant: Trade MinistryThe Saigon Times Daily Shoppers inspect watermelons at a supermarket. The supply of necessities and consumer goods can meet the demand of local customers – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The supply of necessities and consumer goods can meet the demand of local customers, since Vietnam is an agricultural country and has well-developed light industries, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said, in response to consumer anxiety and fear over the spread of the coronavirus. The ministry has reviewed the nation’s supply of goods amid rising concerns among residents over a potential shortage of goods and possible price hikes. Many supermarket chains have increased their supplies to serve local customers. Big C has tripled its stockpiles of products, while Saigon Co.op has increased its inventory of items by 50%-100%, and the total number of goods at Vinmart has been adjusted up by 50%-200%. Lotte Mart and MM Megamarket have also prepared ample supplies of goods to meet the demand of consumers, apart from keeping prices stable, as these retailers are actively cooperating with farmers and sources of goods from various provinces… Read full this story

Supplies of goods remain abundant: Trade Ministry have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.