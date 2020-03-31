Stock Market Strong demand spurs VN-Index The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,18:31 (GMT+7) Strong demand spurs VN-IndexThe Saigon Times A woman walks past a screen showing stock movements. The VN-Index closed up 0.04% to 662.53 points today, March 31 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The local stock market made a slight recovery today, March 31, as the VN-Index closed up 0.04%, buoyed by strong demand. Though an order on social distancing nationwide for 15 days issued earlier today put investors’ nerves on edge in early afternoon phase, they quickly restored calm, helping the VN-Index rise at the close. The benchmark index ended at 662.53 points, up 0.27 points against the day earlier, with 152 gainers and 214 losers. There were over 262 million shares worth VND3.8 trillion changing hands, up 13% in volume and 10% in value from the session earlier. Of the total, block deals accounted for 34.9 million shares, valued at VND1.2 trillion. In the VN30 basket, 13 stocks, including steelmaker HPG, lender HDB, insurance firm BVH and property developer VIC, performed well while property firm NVL closed at the reference price. Meanwhile, lender VPB, construction firms ROS and CTD and bank stock EIB in the basket plunged to floor prices. In the basket, lender STB, which… Read full this story

