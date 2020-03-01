Street murals in Can Tho mark countdown to Lunar New Year

In the buildup to the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, both local people and tourists in Can Tho City will have the opportunity to watch as artists decorate Tran Quoc Toan street with mural paintings.
Located in Can Tho City, Tran Quoc Toan street is being decorated with several mural paintings to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Many of the city’s old markets are recreated in the murals that adorn the street.
Some of the images detail the daily lives of local people in times gone by.
Several of the murals feature images of the city in modern times.
According to the schedule, the project will be completed ahead of Tet as a way of welcoming the Lunar New Year.
SGGP/VOV
