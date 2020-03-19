Nation Stocks tumble as coronavirus scarce hits investors sentiment By Thanh Thom Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,19:09 (GMT+7) Stocks tumble as coronavirus scarce hits investors sentimentBy Thanh Thom An investor follows stock quotations. The bearish mood hits many speculative stocks on March 19, amid the coronavirus pandemic – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Many speculative stocks on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange tumbled on Thursday as coronavirus fears in Vietnam and elsewhere in the world led investors to dash for cash. One day earlier, Vietnam reported 10 more cases of coronavirus infections, the most infections recorded in a single day so far, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 76. The virus scare prompted investors to cut their stock exposure. The number of losers on the southern bourse was around five times higher than that of advancers at 313 versus 69. The benchmark index plunged 21.72 points, or 2.91% to close at 725.94 points. Trading volume rose by a sharp 36% from the day earlier to over 353 million shares worth more than VND4.2 trillion (US$181 million). Of these, block deals accounted for some 44 million shares at a total value of VND950.7 billion. Among the 30 stocks that make up the VN30… Read full this story

