Stock Market Stocks follow global trend to skyrocket The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,17:46 (GMT+7) Stocks follow global trend to skyrocketThe Saigon Times A securities employee monitors share prices. The VN-Index climbed 4.71% following the global uptrend on March 25 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Following the sharp turnaround of stock markets worldwide given the United States’ enormous stimulus package to contain the economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnamese stocks got a strong boost today, March 25, with the benchmark VN-Index staging the biggest single-day percentage rise in 11 years. Closing the session, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange saw 301 stocks advancing, including 36 stocks hitting the ceiling prices, versus 84 others ending lower. The main index climbed a massive 31.04 points, or 4.71%, compared to the previous day to stand at 690.25. Investors poured cash into large-caps on hopes they already bottomed out, sending market turnover up nearly 18% at some VND4.9 trillion. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 11.37%, its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933, triggering a strong wave of recovery of European and Asian markets. U.S. senators and the Trump administration today reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic… Read full this story

