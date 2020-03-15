Stock Market Stock market volatility expected amid coronavirus next week The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,09:32 (GMT+7) Stock market volatility expected amid coronavirus next weekThe Saigon Times Daily The bull and bear statue is seen outside the Hochiminh Stock Exchange building in District 1, HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Even in a rebounding scenario, the VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange is expected to experience wild volatility and revisit a support range of 710-740 points next week, according to Bao Viet Securities. The brokerage said in a daily report that market uncertainties would remain given the coronavirus pandemic and the net-selling pressure from foreign investors. As of late Saturday, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health reported four more coronavirus infections in Hanoi City, the northern province of Quang Ninh and HCMC, bringing the country’s total to 53. Bao Viet said the benchmark index successfully retested the support zone of 710-740 points on Friday. Stocks have become oversold on a large scale, reinforcing the possibility of a short-term recovery. The firm added the maturity of March 2020 futures contracts and exchange-traded funds’ portfolio review session will take place during the second half of next week. Therefore, the market may suffer strong volatility… Read full this story

Stock market volatility expected amid coronavirus next week have 287 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.