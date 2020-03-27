Still modest results with state capital divestment

Nguyen Duc Chi, chairman of State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) Divestment is proving a challenge in the current context. What are the largest showstoppers? It is not only a challenge this year, last year has also been difficult. In 2019, we (SCIC) could only divest VND82 billion ($3.5 million) state capital in 12 businesses, taking back VND314 billion ($13.65 million) in proceeds, equal to 3.8 times the initial value. The ministries, sectors, and localities have just completed state capital divestment at 13 other businesses. Our results in 2019 were low in both the divested amount and the number of businesses completing the task, compared to some previous years. The situation is attributable to two major reasons, which are the stock market sliding into the doldrums and the introduction of a more stringent capital divestment scheme. This is expected to still drag on this year. The market will likely get even worse this year due to the implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Despite our efforts to announce auctions and completing the necessary procedures, many cases failed due to the lack of attention from investors. Last year’s proceeds, however, were triple the initial value. It proves that state capital remains attractive. Is this not… Read full this story

