Spain overtakes China COVID-19 toll with 3,434 deaths, photo AFP The spiralling number of deaths came as Spain entered the 11th day of an unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic that has now infected 47,610 people, the health ministry said. Spain's armed forces on Tuesday asked NATO for humanitarian assistance to fight the novel coronavirus as both deaths and infections have continued to mount. Like many other countries, Spain has been struggling with a lack of medical supplies for testing, treatment and the protection of frontline workers. In a statement, NATO said Spain's military had asked for "international assistance", seeking medical supplies to help curb the spread of the virus both in the military and in the civilian population. The request specified 450,000 respirators, 500,000 rapid testing kits, 500 ventilators and 1.5 million surgical masks. "INFINITELY DIFFICULT DAYS" With the numbers still spiralling, the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday sought parliamentary approval to extend the state of emergency for an extra two weeks, until Apr 11 – the day before Easter – in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

