Southeast Asian countries discuss herbal and medical plants

Houttuynia- a medical plant Representatives from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, and Thailand gathered in Vientiane, Laos, on July 9 for the 10th meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Expert Working Group on Herbal and Medical Plants. During the meeting, participants reviewed the implementation of agreements which had been reached at the previous meeting in Indonesia. They also looked into the production, marketing and distribution of traditional medicines in the region, as well as ways to boost cooperation among ASEAN member countries in research and development (R&D) activities in the field. The event is held on the eve of the ASEAN Senior Officials on Forestry Meeting to be held in Vientiane from July 12-13. Other Southeast Asian countries in the 10-member ASEAN include Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. Source: VNA

