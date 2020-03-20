Songhan Incubator and Sun* Startups to launch Startup Incubation Programme in May

The subjects of the programme are startups in Hanoi being in the pre-seed or seed stage having IT applications. During the two-month programme, startups will be trained in theory and practice solving the key problems they are facing in a creative manner. The content of the training includes idea verification, business model, market research, market share hypothesis, customer persona, customer journey, distribution channels, financial projection, and pitch deck, among others. Startups are expected to graduate with the mindset of innovative business and the capacity to make plans for the next step in their teams’ development. In addition, startups will get other attractive benefits such as the two-year AWS Promotional Credit and one-year business support of $11,500 through the partner Amazon Web Services; legal consultation for business establishment; contact with domestic and international investment funds within the network of the two; commercialisation of products and services, human resources development, sustainable market development, and others. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, head of Sun* Startups, said, “Our mission is to become a key and reliable partner of IT startups. We focus on the incubation stage because startups often lack the most resources in this stage such as resources for solution development, offices, and thoughts of startup. Sun* is strong in these… Read full this story

