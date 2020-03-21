Nation Social insurance obligation payments to be delayed due to Covid-19 The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,17:18 (GMT+7) Social insurance obligation payments to be delayed due to Covid-19The Saigon Times An automobile and motorcycle component manufacturing facility in Thang Long Industrial Park. Businesses and employees affected by Covid-19 can delay paying their social insurance obligations from March until December – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Businesses and employees affected by the coronavirus outbreak can delay paying their social insurance obligations, also known as the payroll tax, from March until December, according to a top official. Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung told Tuoi Tre newspaper on March 20 that the ministry has suggested a plan to the prime minister which includes policies to support virus-hit businesses. Specifically, employees temporarily laid off work, companies having over 50% of employees facing temporary layoffs, and other firms impacted by Covid-19, which is associated with the coronavirus, can delay their payments for social insurance benefits, such as retirement and death. The ministry also proposed the Government and the Standing Committee of the National Assembly consider applying the payment delay to all businesses throughout the country, the minister said. If the proposal is approved, it… Read full this story

