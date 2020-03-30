A male COVID-19 patient is discharged from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết SINGAPORE — Singapore’s Temasek Foundation International on Sunday presented 10 ventilators to Việt Nam to support the country’s treatment of COVID-19 patients. On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tào Thị Thanh Hương received the gifts and thanked the foundation. Since early March, the Vietnamese Government has agreed with Temasek’s proposal to hand over 10 ventilators to five Vietnamese hospitals, namely the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Military Hospital 103, Đức Giang General Hospital, Chợ Rẫy Hospital and Military Hospital 7A. Earlier, Temasek dominated medical equipment and test kits to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, including VerePLEXTM Biosystem, VereCovTM Detection Kits and QIAamp Viral RNA Mini Kit. Hương lauded the move as evidence of the support that the Singaporean government and people give to the Vietnamese people as well as the strong partnership between the two nations. She pledged to continue working with Temasek to serve as a bridge promoting people-to-people exchange and co-operation. Founded in 2007, the non-profit charity foundation Temasek focuses on funding and supporting programmes in Asia and the world, aiming to… Read full this story

Singapore’s Temasek Foundation International donates ventilators to Việt Nam have 280 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.