Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care

A female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) was rescued on the beach of Quảng Nam. It was cared for by the SaSa Marine animals rescue team in Đà Nẵng. —Photos courtesy of Lê Chiến ĐÀ NẴNG — A female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) has been rescued and cared for by the SaSa Marine animal rescue team in the central city since it was found on the beach of Tam Thanh commune in Quảng Nam Province on February 23. Lê Chiến, a member of the team told Việt Nam News the turtle, an endangered species, which weighed 13kg, was exhausted on the beach with different injuries to its shell, breastplate and front limbs . He said its mouth was filled with waste oil, while X-rays showed a mass of plastic waste inside the animal. The turtle could swim and local fishermen tried to release it to the ocean as soon as it was found on the beach last month, according to the team. “We moved it to Đà Nẵng for treatment and care. Its mouth was then cleaned, while the waste in its digestive tract was removed. Medicine was used to cure it from enteritis and other injuries,” Chiến said. “It… Read full this story

