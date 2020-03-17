Shrimp exporters might cash in on rosier export opportunities in COVID-19 time

VASEP expects local shrimp exporters to seize opportunities and boost shrimp exports Though the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) is making for an increasing disturbance, Ho Quoc Luc, general director of Sao Ta Foods JSC based in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, assumed it is no cause for worry for the local shrimp industry if the epidemic stays for just a few months, as the peak season for shrimp exports is still months ahead. Luc argued that consumption patterns in Europe would be changing due to the epidemic. Particularly, the demand to import convenient canned and frozen seafood would pick up as it is easier for processing than fresh products. In the long haul, exports to the EU will also benefit from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). Sao Ta Foods sold 937 tonnes of shrimp products last month, generating $10.7 million in export value. The company’s farms are rearing pedigree shrimps in preparation for the upcoming season. As Vietnam’s largest shrimp breeding company, Viet-Uc Seafood Corporation is deploying a policy on postlarvae support to help farmers during the COVID-19 time. VASEP expects that the enforcement of the EVFTA hopefully in July would widen the doors for Vietnamese shrimp to deepen its… Read full this story
