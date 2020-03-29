Shinhan Bank to change service fee for overseas transaction

Shinhan Bank has increased its fee for courier-overseas cheque outward collection service for personal customers, beginning on April 3. — Photo courtesy of Shinhan Bank HCM CITY — Shinhan Bank will increase the fee for its courier-overseas cheque outward collection service for personal customers to US$55 from 11$ (fees include value-added tax), effective on April 3. For more information, customers can call the contact centre at 1900 1577 or visit the bank’s branches or transaction offices. The bank’s individual customers are also being offered free domestic money transfers via its internet banking and Mobile Banking SOL app until the end of April. Shinhan Bank is an affiliate of the Shinhan Financial Group and is based in Seoul. It has been active in Việt Nam for 27 years and is headquartered in HCM City’s District 1. It has built a broad network of 36 branches and transaction offices covering many cities and provinces in Việt Nam. — VNS

