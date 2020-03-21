SHi and Sun* to run start-up incubation programme

Training class at Songhan Incubator. – Photo vtv.vn Songhan Incubator (SHi) and Sun* Startups will run a start-up incubation programme in May and June this year. Start-ups in Ha Noi that apply information technology at pre-seed or seed stage can participate in the programme. These start-ups will receive theoretical and practical training on key issues over the two months. After graduation, they are expected to have innovative thinking associated to plan the development of their teams. They will also be consulted by technology engineers to complete product models. The start-ups will also be provided with offices, legal advice and links with domestic and foreign investment funds in the network of Sun* and SHi. Sun* is a start-up studio specialising in creating technology start-ups by investing in solutions and consulting. To date, it has invested in 16 start-ups in Viet Nam and Japan. SHi is one of the first private incubators in Viet Nam focusing on incubation and acceleration support for start-ups on innovation and building an innovative start-up ecosystem in the country. — VNS 0

