Customers at a Bao Viet Holdings insurance branch. Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) lost 6.5 per cent on Friday to close at VND34,700 (US$1.5) per share. — VNA/VNS Photo Tran Viet Vietnamese shares dived again on foreign selling despite efforts by the State Bank and Government to stem the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange tumbled 2.23 per cent to close Friday at a three-year low of 709.73 points. The VN-Index lost a total of 5.07 per cent in the last two days and 6.83 per cent this week. Since January 30, the benchmark has declined by a total of 28.4 per cent. The HNX-Index on the Ha Noi Stock Exchange gained 0.79 per cent to end at 101.79 points. The northern market index fell 0.84 per cent on Thursday. It totalled a weekly gain of 0.4 per cent. Nearly 286 million shares were traded on the two local exchanges, worth VND4.68 trillion (US$200 million). Of the total, 274.5 million shares were traded via order-matching deals, worth VND3.53 trillion. Market sentiment remained low despite stimulus packages to fight economic damage caused by COVID-19. Central banks across America, Europe and Asia have… Read full this story

Shares end a bloody week negative as foreign selling hits large-caps have 318 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.