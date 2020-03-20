International September switch saves French Open but leaves organisers isolated The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,12:09 (GMT+7) September switch saves French Open but leaves organisers isolatedThe Saigon Times Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Austria’s Dominic Thiem warm up before their final match – PHOTO: REUTERS MUMBAI (REUTERS) – Postponing the French Open to September may have prevented the Grand Slam from falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic but the organisers now find themselves isolated and friendless as the tennis world comes to terms with the shock move. The French Tennis Federation (FTT), in an announcement that came out of the blue on Tuesday, said they were moving the tournament to September 20-October 4 from its May start because of the coronavirus outbreak. While players raged at the lack of communication prior to the decision, the International Tennis Federation, the men’s ATP Tour and the women’s WTA Tour have refrained from commenting directly on the switch. However, when the ATP and WTA issued a joint statement on Wednesday calling on all stakeholders in tennis to work together, they namechecked the ITF and the organisers of three of the four Grand Slams — but not the FFT. “Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but… Read full this story

