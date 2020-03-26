Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts

A stock auction at Hà Nội Stock Exchange. The Ministry of Finance has issued a new circular guiding the reduction and exemption for 15 types of securities-related services. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won’t urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said. “The move offers urgent solutions to stabilise financial market expectations and restore market confidence,” said Hoàng Thạch Lân, head of individual investor division at Viet Dragon Securities JSC (VDSC). “What I wonder is if the new regulation will be for a quite short period, only until the end of August this year. From September, all fee levels will return to normal, but I think we should keep reduction for some certain services like trading services on the underlying market, trading services on the derivatives market and securities depository services,” Lân said. “The service fees cut is an urgent response, but there must be tougher measures from ministries and authority branches to help the stock market recover,” said Nguyễn Hoàng Hải, Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Association of Financial Investors (VAFI). “For… Read full this story

