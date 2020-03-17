Seasonal and COVID-19 woes strike at country’s revenue collection

A Ministry of Finance (MoF) report has stated that Vietnam’s total two-month budgetary revenue sat at VND276.7 trillion ($12 billion), up 9.3 per cent on-year, with budgetary revenue from domestic activities up 12.8 per cent on-year. However, revenue from export-import activities reduced by 15.7 per cent on-year to about VND48.2 trillion ($2.1 billion). Meanwhile, the General Department of Vietnam Customs also reported last week that in the first two months of this year, customs agencies nationwide collected VND1.308 trillion ($56.87 million) daily from export-import activities, down from the VND1.458 trillion ($63.4 million) in the same period last year. A reduction in domestic production due to COVID-19 has led to a two-month fall in state revenue collection The Lunar New Year holiday and especially the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as the key reason, which has slashed enterprises’ activities in production, imports, and exports. For example, Vietnam’s total export and import turnover with China has decelerated, with an on-year increase of only 2.4 per cent, far lower than 5 per cent reported in the same period last year. In 2019, China held 15.75 per cent of Vietnam’s total goods export value and 29.7 per cent of import value…. Read full this story

