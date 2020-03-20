Seafood enterprises propose financial solutions during pandemic

Việt Nam saw a strong reduction in seafood export value in the first two months of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo toquoc.vn HÀ NỘI – Domestic seafood enterprises have proposed many financial solutions to help them overcome difficulties in production and business during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the Việt Nam Association of Fisheries (VASEP). They have a large inventory of seafood products while customers have delayed payment for many of their export batches. Meanwhile, the export value has also decreased significantly. Those have had a great impact on payment for their loans in March, April and May, VASEP said. At present, many seafood enterprises need loans from banks while the banking loans have high interest rates. The annual interest rate of medium- and long-term loans is 7 per cent at large commercial banks and 10.5 per cent at small commercial banks. In addition, the interest rate is from 6-8.5 per cent for Vietnamese đồng loans and from 4-4.5 per cent for US dollar loans. Therefore, they have proposed the banks have suitable interest rates ranging from 3 per cent to 6.5 per cent for Vietnamese đồng loans and from 1.5 per cent to… Read full this story

