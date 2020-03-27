SCIC to collect $939.52 million by selling capital at 108 enterprises

Accordingly, the list includes a lot of large enterprises, including Bao Minh Insurance Corporation (51 per cent state capital), Licogi Corp. (41 per cent), Lam Dong Pharmaceutical JSC (Ladopha – 32 per cent), Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC (11 per cent), FPT Corporation (6 per cent), Bao Viet Holdings (3 per cent), and Binh Minh Plastic JSC (0.02 per cent). SCIC plans to collect $939.52 million by selling capital at 108 enterprises in 2019 In addition, SCIC holds 36 per cent of capital at Vietnam Vegetable Oils Industry Corporation (Vocarimex), 9 per cent at Hai Phong Thermal Power JSC, 10 per cent at Vietnam Book JSC, and 18 per cent at Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No.8 (Cienco8). Especially, Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) is also on SCIC’s divestment wish-list this year, but the corporation needs to wait for the Prime Minister’s directions regarding the company. SCIC to fully divest FPT SCIC, Viettel sell Vinaconex stake SCIC to sell stakes in 121 firms in bid to make after-tax profit The 21 groups and corporations to be run by “the Super Committee” New regulations issued over operation of SCIC Along with the list, SCIC announced its business and investment plans for 2019… Read full this story

