Samsung Galaxy could be delayed by quarantine regulations of Vietnam

The new Samsung Galaxy might not be able to keep to the plan of launching this summer The latest move of the Vietnamese government requiring a two-week quarantine for all arrivals from South Korea has set multinational corporations behind launch schedule with several products, according to Nikkei Asian Review. Park Noh-wan, the South Korean Ambassador to Vietnam, told local media that Samsung Electronics needs 1,000 South Korean specialists to enter Vietnam to launch its latest product. Quarantining them as required would cause a significant loss, he said. While Samsung has manufacturing bases across the globe, its smartphone facilities in Vietnam churn out roughly half of the Galaxy handsets it sells worldwide. It has been ramping up investment in the Southeast Asian country, where it also makes OLED displays and home appliances. By value, Samsung accounts for a quarter of Vietnam’s total exports. However, specialists working to bring an OLED production line for a new smartphone onstream were essentially barred from Vietnam, threatening the production schedule of the new Galaxy Notes which is due to come out this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic hit South Korea in late February, infecting 8,800 and killing around 110 people, according to Worldometers.info. The number of countries and regions banning… Read full this story

