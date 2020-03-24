Salinisation struggle tackled head-on

In 2016, communities in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion in more than 60 years. With water sources dried up or saline contaminated, many of the poorest families were forced to buy fresh water for their daily needs, at a price they could ill afford. Many had also taken out loans for rice seedlings and fertiliser, which they struggled to repay. To provide support to the most vulnerable families affected by the drought and saline intrusion, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam provided emergency relief co-financing by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and implemented through Oxfam and the Vietnam Red Cross. Once the most urgent needs were identified, 436 households in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre were provided with fresh water and water tanks, and other emergency relief. Additionally, with support from the Central Emergency Response Fund, the UNDP also worked with World Vision and the Vietnam Red Cross to provide support to a further 6,000 affected households in Ba Tri district in Ben Tre, and Ham Thuan Bac and Bac Binh districts in the south-central province of Binh Thuan. Photo: VNA Intensified backing In early 2020,… Read full this story
- British millionaire shot dead in Argentina tackled armed robber because he thought the gun was FAKE when it initially failed to fire, bus driver reveals
- 'Head on the wrong side but lassoed the legs great': NRL legends Sam and Tom Burgess give their verdict on cop's spectacular tackle in the middle of a press conference
- Boris Johnson vows to use £1billion of foreign aid money to help developing countries tackle climate change
- Mother-of-five, 37, is ‘paralysed’ every time she moves her head due to nerve damage in her spine and is confined to bed
- Justin Bieber makes time to warm up with some leg stretches before heading to the dance studio ... as he preps for secret project
- NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre says pressure from Oliver North during gun lobby power struggle was 'like waterboarding' - after North claimed a $2million salary for usually unpaid role
- 'I was obsessed with the way my body looked': Love Island Australia's Jessie Wynter admits to struggling with self-image after gaining weight
- Wildlife struggles to survive through extreme heat and smoke
- Elizabeth Warren in hypocrisy row after it's revealed she held $2,700 per head fundraiser at Boston winery – but berated fellow 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg for his 'wine cave' fundraiser
- Couples struggle to get sperm donations
Salinisation struggle tackled head-on have 412 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.