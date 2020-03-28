International Russian agency halts doping tests amid coronavirus outbreak The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,16:56 (GMT+7) Russian agency halts doping tests amid coronavirus outbreakThe Saigon Times Head of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia December 9, 2019 – PHOTO: REUTERS MOSCOW (REUTERS) – Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said it was temporarily halting all testing in response to government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Russia has reported 1,036 cases of the virus and has stepped up measures to prevent it from spreading further, including declaring next week a non-working week and ordering shut all Moscow cafes, restaurants and shops apart from those providing vital services, such as food and medicine. In a video posted Saturday on its website, RUSADA director Yuri Ganus said the agency was continuing its work during the coronavirus outbreak but was suspending testing to comply with government measures. “We of course are following the regime that has been established by the leadership of Russia and at this time we have suspended testing,” Ganus said, adding that the agency would announce the resumption of testing at a later date. Margarita Pakhnotskaya, RUSADA’s deputy director, told Reuters the suspension of… Read full this story

