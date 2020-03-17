Ride-hailers hesitant to offer financial support

GoViet is being urged to follow in Grab’s footsteps to financially support at-risk drivers, Photo Le Toan The ongoing health crisis is posing significant challenges to most countries, urging ride-hailing firms such as Grab and GoViet to urgently take responsibility and protect drivers and customers. Aware of the risks that drivers are exposed to and might pose themselves, several ride-hailing companies have taken new measures. South Korea’s biggest food delivery service, Baedal Minjok, which also penetrated Vietnam last year under the Baemin Vietnam name, will accommodate financial aid for its drivers if they are required to go into self-quarantine. For delivery riders who cannot work due to a suspected case of COVID-19, Baemin would pay the minimum wage of $673 for two weeks, according to newswire The Investor. In Singapore, the government will grant a daily S$100 ($70) allowance during the 14 days that drivers have to be in quarantine due to the outbreak as part of country’s Special Relief Fund. Meanwhile, riders who are members of the Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit of the National Trades Union Congress are eligible for a one-off allowance of S$200 ($140). Drivers at GoJek – the parent firm of GoViet in Vietnam – could… Read full this story

