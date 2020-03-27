Vietnam Economy Rice prices down following export suspension order By Trung Chanh Friday, Mar 27, 2020,11:39 (GMT+7) Rice prices down following export suspension orderBy Trung Chanh A man carries a rice bag on his shoulder at a rice storehouse. The local rice market has seen rice prices reverse their upward trend – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – The local rice market has seen rice prices reverse their upward trend after the prime minister ordered the suspension of new rice export contracts on March 25. Ngo Ngoc Yen, director of Yen Ngoc Company, told the Saigon Times on March 26 that rice prices fell by VND200 per kilogram following the prime minister’s order. At Ba Dac wholesale food market in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, the price of OM 4900 rice has edged down from VND12,500 per kilogram to VND12,300, while Dai Thom 8 rice is priced at VND11,300 per kilogram, Yen stated. The demand for rice has also dropped strongly after the order was issued, she added. Pham Van Quang, chairman and general director of Trung Thanh Hi-Tech Farming JSC, said that rice prices have suffered a slight fall. “The rice market is waiting for some new moves.” The rice export… Read full this story

Rice prices down following export suspension order have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.