Rhenus takes over the Malcolm Total Logistics Group

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 March 2020 – The Rhenus Group has entered into agreement to buy 100 per cent of the shares of the operating companies in the Malcolm Total Logistics Group effective from 28 February 2020. The company, which was founded in 1985 and has its headquarters in Auckland, offers services to the local market including airfreight, seafreight, 3PL contract warehouse and comprehensive customs brokerage.

Photo credit: Rhenus Group

The Malcolm Total Logistics Group has four business sites across the greater Auckland area, including a 4,200 square metres 3PL logistics warehouse strategically located just off Auckland International Airport. The company has been operating in the logistics and customs business for 35 years.

“Very much in line with the Rhenus Group, the Malcolm Total Logistics Group is a strong family business with a “can do” mentality, a focus on strong customer service and an emphasis on partnership approach with both customers and suppliers. Their family values and culture strongly align with the Rhenus Group philosophy to business. They are constantly thinking outside the square in their drive to continually improve customer services,” says Mark Harrison, Managing Director of Rhenus Logistics Oceania.

Tobias Bartz, a Member of the Rhenus Group Management Board, adds, “We’ve significantly expanded our presence in the Asia-Pacific region during the last few years by means of setting up a large number of new business sites and expanding our business — and we’ve created fresh capacity. We see potential in New Zealand too. International logistics plays a special role here because of the geographical location so that it can reach customers’ target markets. The upgrading of infrastructure, the increasing demand for exports of agricultural products and the dynamic technology sector also promise further growth.”

The Rhenus Group established Rhenus Logistics NZ in August 2018 establishing an office in the north of Auckland. The business currently offers solutions across all international freight, customs clearance as well as 4PL and 5PL upstream to its customers. Development in both the Asian and Australian markets has seen the business show strong growth in the first 18 months.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global operations and generates annual turnover of EUR 5.1 billion. Rhenus employs 31,000 people at 660 business sites. The Rhenus Group provides solutions for a wide variety of different sectors along the complete supply chain; they include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs clearance as well as innovative value-added services.