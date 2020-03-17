Retired doctor offers free healthcare services to the poor

Doctor Ban offers conducts a health check on a local person. — Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — Residents in Tân Thuận Đông Ward, District 7, HCM City have become used to seeing an old doctor riding his bike around the area to visit sick people every morning. Vũ Kim Ban, a 75-year-old retired doctor, has been doing so for almost ten years since he opened his own clinic offering free health check-ups and treatment for the local community. No matter how old he is, as long as he has good health, he said he still wanted to help the community because it had a lot of poor people and migrant workers. Ban used to be a general doctor at a hospital in the north and moved to HCM City after his retirement. “When I moved to the area near Tân Thuận processing zone, I saw a large number of workers, mostly of whom were from faraway provinces.” Many poor people living here did not have health insurance. The healthcare centres were not good enough. They had to spend much on healthcare check-ups and medicine, he told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper. He decided to open a clinic in his home in 2010. At first, he covered half of the… Read full this story

