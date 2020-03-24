Restaurants to close in HCM City to deal with COVID-19

A medical worker checks a passenger’s health when entering Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City have ordered the closure of all restaurants, beer clubs and beauty centres from 6pm on Tuesday, March 24. The decision also includes barber shops and gyms. In an urgent letter sent by the municipal people’s committee to departments and districts, entertainment facilities and restaurants with more than 30 seats will have to close until March 31 at the earliest. The decision is part of measures to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in the city. Earlier, the HCM City People’s Committee asked cinemas, bars, dance halls and theatres to close from 6pm on March 15 until the end of the month. Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Thành Phong said the next two weeks were a critical period, requiring a combination of different measures and plans to cope with the pandemic. Organisations and districts must be fully aware of the measures to ensure the community is safe. — VNS

