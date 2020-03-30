Toyota Motor Vietnam suspends vehicle productionMore bus, train services cancelled in southern provincesHùng Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-193 more COVID-19 patients recover in HCM CityHospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus Medical workers help patients’ relatives leave Bạch Mai Hospital to quarantine at home on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has established three task forces to implement rapid COVID-19 tests in the area around Bạch Mai Hospital, fast emerging as a complicated hot spot of the country following the discovery of new cases related to the hospital. The move was launched Monday afternoon following the request of Nguyễn Đức Chung, head of Hà Nội People’s Committee. “Blood test results can be obtained after ten minutes. This is the type used in South Korea,” said Chung, referring to the quick test that the East Asian country has used in its mass testing strategy. He also ordered the municipal health department to form seven other task forces consisting of the Capital City High Command, Hà Nội Police and medical staff to provide quick tests at some crowded areas in the city. Chung said the… Read full this story

Residents around Bạch Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests have 336 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.