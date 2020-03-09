Rents plummet amid coronavirus epidemic

Hung Thinh Corporation in Ho Chi Minh City recently announced a 20-40 percent reduction in rents at its two malls in HCMC and one in the southern port town of Vung Tau. Its chairman, Nguyen Dinh Trung, said the reduction would be available in March and April to support restaurants, supermarkets and convenience stores which have seen revenues fall by 40 percent following the outbreak. Da Nang real estate company Dai Thang Holdings has reduced rents by 20 percent at its buildings in the central city. All customers who signed rental contracts during the outbreak are entitled to the lower rates until the disease is contained. CEO Doan Thien Viet said the company seeks to share the burden with businesses. Tenants are also making bargains on their rents amid dampening business performances. Hoa, an estate broker in HCMC, said some food and beverage chains have asked landlords for discounts of up to 40 percent saying their revenues have fallen at the same rate, and plan to find new and cheaper locations if their request is denied. Small and medium-sized companies, which usually rent offices at $15-25 per square meter per month are demanding cuts in rentals of up to 25 percent…. Read full this story

