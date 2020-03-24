Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 24

Transactions at Vietcombank (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,260 VND per USD on March 24, up 1 VND from the previous day, the eighth consecutive upward adjustment. With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,957 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,562 VND/USD. The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw strong rises. At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,570 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,760 VND/USD, up 30 VND from March 23. BIDV raised both rates by 20 VND to 23,590 VND/USD (buying) and 23,750 VND/USD (selling). Meanwhile, Techcombank added 175 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,565 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,725 VND/USD./. VNA

