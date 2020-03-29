NOT SO CROWDED THIS YEAR: A view of the Hùng Kings Temple historic site last year. A master plan is being implemented to preserve and promote the value of the relic site. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng PHÚ THỌ – A special ceremony will take place next week in the Hùng Kings’ Temple – a well-known historical relic site in the northern province of Phú Thọ’s Việt Trì City to pay tribute to the Hùng Kings- the legendary founders of the nation. While the festival this year has been scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the key spiritual ceremony will still take place. In preparation for the event which will be held on Thursday, the final steps of the construction and upgrading of some works at the relic sites including a pedestrian bridge across Mai An Tiêm Lake and a ritual site on Phú Bùng Hill at the site, are close to completion. The works are parts of a master plan approved by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in 2017 to preserve and promote the value of the Hùng Kings temple relic site. Officials, workers and engineers are racing to finish the renovation work on time…. Read full this story

Racing to prepare for Hùng Kings ceremony have 271 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.