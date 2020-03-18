Quang Binh has huge potential for renewable energy development, especially wind power. — Photo nangluongsachvietnam.vn The People’s Committee in the central coastal province of Quang Binh had asked B&T Windfarm JSC to complete investment procedures in order to start the construction of a wind farm cluster no later than October 10 this year, according to the provincial portal. The B&T wind power cluster was a large-scale foreign-invested renewable energy project that complied with the province’s economic development strategy, the portal quoted the committee’s vice chairman Nguyen Xuan Quang as saying. Expected to cost more than VND8.9 trillion (US$382 million), the Philippines-invested cluster combines two farms, online newspaper baodautu.vn reported. The first, B&T 1, will have a capacity of 100.8MW and is expected to start operations in December 2020, while the second will have a capacity of 151.2MW and is slated for completion in June 2021. The committee also asked departments, agencies and localities to solve any difficulties facing the investor so it could implement the project on time. According to local authorities, Quang Binh holds huge potential for renewable energy development, especially wind power. Wind speeds reach 5.5-6m per second in coastal areas, and 6.2-7m per second in mountainous areas…. Read full this story

Quang Binh pushes development of B&T wind farm cluster have 330 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.