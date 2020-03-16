Qualcomm unveils innovation contest

Details of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge are available on the US company’s website. — VNS Photo HCM CITY — US semi-conductor giant Qualcomm has brought its Qualcomm Innovation Challenge to Việt Nam. Dr An Mei Chen, senior director, engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated, said the competition aims to promote technological creativity among start-ups in Việt Nam and back innovative ideas that would transform the country and enable it to become a regional technology leader. With total prizes of US$375,000, the competition is open to companies and individuals creating new products in important technology areas such as 5G, internet of things, machine learning/AI, smart cities, wearables, and virtual reality. “It is purely a competition of skill that involves product design and development using QTI and its affiliates’ chipset platforms,” Chen said. Ten finalists will be selected between May and June and receive grants of $10,000 each to move to the incubation stage which will also involve business training, engineering support, and intellectual property coaching. At the conclusion of the incubation period in December, the top three finalists will get additional prize money of $100,000, $75,000 and $50,000 respectively. According to Qualcomm, 2020 is the year of 5G, and this revolutionary technology… Read full this story

