Vietnam Economy Q1 foreign trade value put at US$115 billion The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,14:11 (GMT+7) Q1 foreign trade value put at US$115 billion The Saigon Times A container vessel docks at Cai Mep Port in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Total imports and exports in the past three months dropped slightly by 0.69% to an estimated US$115.34 billion – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Total imports and exports in the past three months dropped a slight 0.69% to an estimated US$115.34 billion, VietnamPlus stated, citing data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs. Of these, imports made up US$56.26 billion (down 1.9%) and exports, US$59.07 billion (up 0.5%). Customs data showed that tax revenues from import-export activities in March reached VND24.261 trillion. This resulted in VND77 trillion in tax revenues in the first quarter, equivalent to 22.78% of the initial estimate and down 8.7% against the same period a year earlier. The value of imports and exports in March alone declined by 1.1% against the previous month to roughly US$39 billion, with an import value of US$19 billion (up 2.3%) and export value of US$20 billion (down 4.1%). With a trade surplus of US$1 billion in March, the surplus amount for the… Read full this story
