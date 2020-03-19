PVN estimates billions of dollars in lost revenue as oil prices crash

An oil field of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, Rock-bottom oil prices were hitting the group hard. – Photo pvn.vn HÀ NỘI – Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, known as Petrovietnam, estimated a loss worth up to US$3 billion in revenue this year if crude oil prices remained at rock-bottom levels of $30-35 per barrel as in recent days. At a recent Petrovietnam meeting on measures to cope with the widening repercussions of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and tumbling oil prices, its director general Lê Mạnh Hùng stressed that now was the most difficult time for the group in its development history. Hùng urged all of its subsidiaries to work together to seek opportunities, asking for focus to be placed on enhancing corporate governance, improving operation efficiency, increasing labour productivity and encouraging savings. It was estimated that for every $1 drop in oil price, Petrovietnam’s revenue would fall by around $225,000 per day. Thus, for the full year, the loss could amount $3 billion if oil prices did not recover from the rock-bottom levels after heavy losses recently. Hùng said that the group would develop measures to cope with different scenarios of oil prices, even with the worst scenario in which… Read full this story
- Oil prices stable amid expected supply cuts
- North Sea debt battle to drag on as oil price forecasts are slashed
- VN-Index ends positive as oil price growth lifts energy firms
- Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in US-China trade talks
- The Joker is set to take home ONE BILLION DOLLARS at box office as comic book film becomes first R-rated movie to reach epic figure
- Oil Prices Rebound Amid Reports of Declining Output From World Top Producers
- Oil prices bounce higher as ministers promise crude cuts until 2018
- Oil prices to stay near current level throughout 2016, World Bank says
- Beverly Hills 157 acre mountain top offering spectacular views of Los Angeles has $350million slashed off its original BILLION dollar asking price
- Oil prices steady after last week's gains, look to U.S.-China talks
PVN estimates billions of dollars in lost revenue as oil prices crash have 347 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.