PVN estimates billions of dollars in lost revenue as oil prices crash

An oil field of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, Rock-bottom oil prices were hitting the group hard. – Photo pvn.vn HÀ NỘI – Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, known as Petrovietnam, estimated a loss worth up to US$3 billion in revenue this year if crude oil prices remained at rock-bottom levels of $30-35 per barrel as in recent days. At a recent Petrovietnam meeting on measures to cope with the widening repercussions of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and tumbling oil prices, its director general Lê Mạnh Hùng stressed that now was the most difficult time for the group in its development history. Hùng urged all of its subsidiaries to work together to seek opportunities, asking for focus to be placed on enhancing corporate governance, improving operation efficiency, increasing labour productivity and encouraging savings. It was estimated that for every $1 drop in oil price, Petrovietnam’s revenue would fall by around $225,000 per day. Thus, for the full year, the loss could amount $3 billion if oil prices did not recover from the rock-bottom levels after heavy losses recently. Hùng said that the group would develop measures to cope with different scenarios of oil prices, even with the worst scenario in which… Read full this story

