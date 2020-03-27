Prudential called to separate into two companies

Third Point, the second-largest investor of Prudential believes the group should be separated into two companies In a letter sent to the Prudential’s Board of Directors, Third Point stressed that it has become the second-biggest shareholder with nearly 5 per cent, according to The Guardian. The US-based activist investor argued Prudential should split its Asian and US businesses, only months after Prudential announced completing the demerger of M&G Plc. from Prudential Plc. The UK and European operations began trading as M&G on the London stock exchange in last October. Following the demerger, Prudential is an Asia-led group focused on capturing opportunities in structural growth markets. In Asia, the growing middle class needs to save more and protect themselves from ill-health. In the US, the growing ageing population needs more access to secure retirement income. Third Point praises the 172-year-old insurance group for demerging M&G but calls on it to split Prudential Corporation Asia and Jackson National Life “to increase investment in both businesses, optimise growth, and drive higher valuation”, as cited in The Guardian. The separately managed franchises Prudential Asia and Jackson “have distinct strengths but share no discernable benefit from being operated under the same corporate umbrella,” Loeb said…. Read full this story

