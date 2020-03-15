International Prioritise domestic leagues over Euro 2020, UEFA urged The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,09:17 (GMT+7) Prioritise domestic leagues over Euro 2020, UEFA urged The Saigon Times Daily UEFA Euro 2020 mascot Skillzy poses for a photo with the official match ball at Olympiapark in Munich, Germany, March 3, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS MANCHESTER (REUTERS) – UEFA is being urged to prioritise domestic competitions in the wake of the coronavirus, with pressure growing for Euro 2020 to be postponed. Top-flight football across Europe has ground to a halt as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, with national and continental club competitions suspended or postponed. Representatives of European clubs and leagues will join national federations on an emergency video-conference call on Tuesday. The 24-team Euro 2020 tournament, scheduled to be held in 12 countries from June 12-July 12, could be pushed back a year which would create a longer window for national leagues to finish their seasons. Multiple sources have told Reuters that the meeting will hear demands that plans for the eventual resumption of play should focus on completing national leagues above concerns about the Champions League, Europa League and the Euro 2020 tournament. The European Leagues body, which represents… Read full this story

