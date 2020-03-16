President Trump and Chairman Kim to meet and dine at Metropole Hanoi

The beginning steps of the summit will take place at Metropole Hanoi The White House officially announced that the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) will take place at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, and the two leaders will have a private dinner on February 27. The White House said Trump would meet Kim at Hanoi’s French-colonial-era Metropole Hotel at 6.30pm (local time) and have a 20 minute one-on-one conversation before a dinner scheduled to last just over an hour and a half, according to newswire Channel NewsAsia. President Trump arrived to Hanoi on Air Force One late on February 26. He even posted on Twitter: “Just arrived in Vietnam.” DPRK Chairman Kim Jong Un arrived by train early on February 26 after a three-day trip from the North Korean capital Pyongyang through China. He completed the last stretch from the Vietnamese border station to Hanoi by car. Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi was first opened at the turn of the 20th century by two private French investors. Operating since 1901, it is Vietnam’s oldest continuously operating hotel and has hosted a roster of famous guests over the… Read full this story

