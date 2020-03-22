Pork price must go down, one way or another: PM

A woman shops for pork in a supermarket in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The pork price must fall to less than VNĐ60,000 per kilo (US$2.6), said Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in a meeting with Government ministries and agencies in Hà Nội last Friday. The PM said rising pork prices in recent months had contributed to the country’s increased consumer price index (CPI) and made life more difficult for the people as pork takes up a large part of the Vietnamese diet. While the Government’s approach still favours free-market principles for pork, PM Phúc said it may feel obligated to allow a large quantity of pork to be imported should domestic firms fail to deliver a price cut. “We all want to see made-in-Viet Nam pork enjoying a large share of the market but the Government must and will take the necessary measures to protect the rights of consumers,” said he. The PM said the answer for the pork shortage, in the long run, lay with the recovery of domestic herds. The Government’s objective is to restore the country’s swineherd to 32 million by providing firms and farmers financial incentives and support packages such as reduced interest rates… Read full this story

