Police urged to ensure national security, social order during COVID-19 pandemic

General Tô Lâm, Minister of Public Security, has urged police forces to ensure national security and social order while focusing on the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Speaking during an online conference on reviewing performance in the first quarter of 2020 held on Monday in Hà Nội, Lâm emphasised the fight against crime nationwide, especially those involving the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Lâm asked police of units and localities to take more drastic measures managing foreigners entering Việt Nam and Vietnamese people returning from abroad to prevent the spread of the disease. He requested police forces to strictly handle violations on speculating and smuggling medical equipment for epidemic prevention, spreading fake information on social media, opposing quarantine and medical declaration as required. The police forces were asked to take drastic measures to suppress crimes, focusing on organised crimes involving children, against law enforcement officials and drugs. Reports from the ministry showed that the rate of successfully investigated criminal cases reached 86.03 per cent, higher than the same period last year.

