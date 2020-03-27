Nation PM urges stronger measures against coronavirus The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 27, 2020,17:05 (GMT+7) PM urges stronger measures against coronavirus The Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive requiring stronger measures to cope with the fast-spreading coronavirus. According to Phuc, the pandemic is developing unpredictably, with 137 new cases reported in 23 cities and provinces within only 20 days. Phuc stated that this is a decisive period in fighting the virus, so infection prevention and control measures must be accelerated, requiring the cooperation of the government, all localities and every citizen. Safety for the people must be prioritized ahead of economic growth. The prime minister asked local authorities nationwide to suspend all gatherings of over 20 people, including religious, cultural and sporting events, and non-essential services until April 15. People should stay at least two meters away from each other in public places and refrain from travel to other localities. Leaders of localities who fail to suspend large gatherings will be strictly disciplined. People who have returned to Vietnam from other countries since March 8 must complete health declarations and be put under quarantine or self-isolation. The Ministry of… Read full this story

