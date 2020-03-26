Tràng Tiền Street in Hà Nội’s centre is quiet after a lot of stores, cafes and restaurants are closed to prevent COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has ordered local authorities at all levels to suspend meetings and events with more than 20 people to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2. At a meeting between the Government’s permanent members and National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday, the Cabinet leader called on the public to stay indoors except for essential needs, and refrain from travelling. He ordered the suspension of religious ceremonies and the closure of unnecessary services like message parlors, dance clubs, karaoke bars, beauty and physical therapy centres, cinemas, beer stalls, restaurants, tourism sites and entertainment venues. He emphasised that big cities including Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ must close except for food and pharmacy services. Gatherings of more than 10 people outside offices, schools and hospitals have also been banned. Localities have been asked to suspend public transport schedules, and airlines have been ordered to limit flights from Hà Nội and HCM City to other localities. “These measures will be effective from March 28, and implemented for several weeks, maybe longer,” he said…. Read full this story

PM urges public not to gather in large crowds have 340 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.